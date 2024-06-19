Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 237,121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

