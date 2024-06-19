Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

EPD opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

