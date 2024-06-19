Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 311 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 38.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,652 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.