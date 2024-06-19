Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

