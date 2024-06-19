Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

XSW stock opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $157.62.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.