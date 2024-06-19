Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,928,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,417,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,041,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

