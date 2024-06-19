Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $278,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,721,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day moving average of $185.89. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

