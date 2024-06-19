Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after buying an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.