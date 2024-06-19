Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 67.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

KYN opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

