Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,688 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 344,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 192,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 615,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.