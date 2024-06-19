Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,043 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.