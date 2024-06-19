Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

