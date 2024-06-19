Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

