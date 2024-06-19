Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 623,183 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,874,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 180,299 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTT opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

