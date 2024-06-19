Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,846 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,536,000.

BATS:SVAL opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

