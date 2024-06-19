Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 860,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,454,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

