Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $620.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $559.96 and a 200-day moving average of $553.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.