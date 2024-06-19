Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 476 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 590,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 305,427 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

