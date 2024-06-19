Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 632 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.05.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.