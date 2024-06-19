Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,848,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $683.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.