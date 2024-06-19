Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,813,862.40 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,053,847 shares in the company, valued at $549,739,542.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

