Clarence B. Flowers Sells 2,700 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CWCO opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

