CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,269,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.