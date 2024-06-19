Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $234.23 and last traded at $237.59. 2,118,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,092,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,910.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,303 shares of company stock worth $86,479,860 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

