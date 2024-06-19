Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 6694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

