Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comcast alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.