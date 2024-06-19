Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,475,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 52.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 506.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

