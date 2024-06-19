Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,409 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Eos Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

