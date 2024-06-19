Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 98.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

