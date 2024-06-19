Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 209,001 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 209,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $5,075,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

