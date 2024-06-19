Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $20.17 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 522,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

