Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $12.75 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 38.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 323,652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

