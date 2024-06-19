Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 920,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CSAN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Cosan has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cosan by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,241 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

