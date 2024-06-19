Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 920,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Cosan Price Performance
Shares of CSAN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Cosan has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
Cosan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
Featured Stories
