Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $870.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $780.22 and a 200 day moving average of $727.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $516.54 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

