CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $62.40. 273,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,654,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

