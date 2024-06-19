Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

