CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

