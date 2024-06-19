David Lee King Sells 2,500 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.5 %

PRIM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

