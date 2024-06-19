Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.33 and last traded at $139.04. 8,539,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 9,242,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.98.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876,742 shares of company stock worth $893,291,618. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.