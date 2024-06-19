Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGG opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 3.37. Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $149.60.

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

