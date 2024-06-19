Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.90

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 17391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.