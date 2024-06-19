Douglas D. Wheat Sells 4,532 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $263,535.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INSW stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

