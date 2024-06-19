DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
DTSOF opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. DTS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $24.85.
DTS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DTS
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for DTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.