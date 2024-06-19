Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 293,276 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

EGRX stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

