East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

EWBC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.