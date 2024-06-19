Eastfield Resources (CVE:ETF) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Eastfield Resources Ltd. (CVE:ETF – Get Free Report) shares were up 42.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.05 and last traded at 0.05. Approximately 144,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 36,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.04.

Eastfield Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Eastfield Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastfield Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and platinum group metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Zymo property that consists of 33 claims and fractions covering an area of approximately 9,195 hectares located in Smithers town, British Columbia; the Iron Lake property, which comprise 21 claims covering an area of approximately 8,035 hectares; and the Hedge Hog property consists of 8 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,785 hectares located in Cariboo Mining division, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.