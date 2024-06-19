Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,511,255 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

