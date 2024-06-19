EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.