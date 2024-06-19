Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

