Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

